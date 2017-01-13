City police in North Bay, Ont. say they've arrested and charged a 32 year-old man after he allegedly broke into a local home and assaulted an occupant.

According to a written release, the North Bay Police Service said officers were called to a home at about 3:45 a.m. Friday, after the man, who was reportedly intoxicated, knocked on the door yelling for help.

When the people inside responded, the accused pushed his way into the home, assaulted a man inside the home and threatened him, police said.

None of the people involved knew each other, police said.

As a result, police said the 32 year-old man has been charged with forcible entry, assault and uttering a threat to cause death.

The man who was reportedly assaulted in the home was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.