North Bay Police say a man is in custody following three separate robberies in a two day period.

On Monday night, police say a man wearing a hoodie and a balaclava went into a motel on O'Brien Street with a knife. He demanded money and the clerk gave him what was in the register.

On Tuesday, a man went into a gas station on Trout Lake Road, wearing a hoodie and a white sheet over his head with holes cut out for the eyes. He pulled out a knife and demanded money from the cash register, the safe and the clerk's own money. He took cash from the register and left.

A short time later, the same man went to a convenience store on Trout Lake Road, approached the counter with a knife and demanded money. The clerk gave him money from the till.

Police caught up with the man where he ran from authorities. The 35-year-old has been charged with three counts of armed robbery.