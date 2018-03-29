Skip to Main Content
North Bay woman found guilty of 4 counts of animal cruelty

The Ontario SPCA says a 53-year-old North Bay woman has been handed a 20-year prohibition from owning or caring for animals.
The woman was found guilty of four counts of animal cruelty.

This is after more than 600 rats were found living in her apartment.

She is also subject to unannounced inspections and is ordered to pay $500 in restitution to the North Bay and District Humane Society. 

