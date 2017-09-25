A heat warning remains in effect for several areas in northeastern Ontario.

Environment Canada says the affected areas include Greater sudbury, Chapleau, Gogama, Elliot Lake, Kirkland Lake, New Liskeard, Temagami, Manitoulin Island, Blind River, Killarney, North Bay, West Nipissing and Sault Ste. Marie.

It says hot and humid conditions will continue today and the humidex values will reach into the upper thirties.

Over the weekend, several communities set temperature records, including 30.9 degrees Celsius in Greater Sudbury on Saturday and 27 degrees in Kapuskasing.

However, the hot temperatures aren't expected to last long. Environment Canada says a cold front is expected to move across the region tomorrow night into Wednesday. That will result in cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week.