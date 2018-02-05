The president and CEO of Noront Resources will be in Sudbury on Tuesday.

Noront is the key player in the Ring of Fire mining development, a chromite deposit located in the James Bay lowlands.

Alan Coutts will deliver a keynote address at the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Procurement, Employment and Partners conference and tradeshow.

The chamber says the conference was created to explore ways to grow resource development and infrastructure in northern Ontario.

Last Friday was the deadline for communities to submit bids to host a ferrochrome smelter to process ore from the project.

Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Timmins and Thunder Bay all submitted bids.