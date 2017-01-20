The fight over whether a historic Manitoulin Island steamship will sail again or be intentionally sunk is expected to be settled in a courtroom.

The citizens group that is trying to restore the SS Norisle is now suing the town it was once working with on a new tourist attraction.

The SS Norisle Steamship Society filed the suit in December, 2016 against the Township of Assiginack — the municipality that covers Manitowaning — where the steamship has lived in the harbour since the 1960s.

The organization is seeking $10 million in damages and wants an order preventing the town from going ahead with plans to give the ship to another group on the Bruce Peninsula that plans to sink it and use it as a dive site.

The Norisle ran the ferry route from Tobermory to Manitoulin Island from 1946 until 1964. It was later replaced by the MS Chi-Cheemaun.

The historic vessel was operated as a museum in Manitowaning until 2007, when a citizens group — which is now the SS Norisle Steamship Society — began planning to restore the ship and take tourists out on cruises of Lake Huron.

According to court documents, the society raised over $1 million in private and government funding and struck an agreement with the township in 2008 to eventually transfer ownership of the ship to the society.

But then in 2015, the society alleges, the municipality suddenly backed out and didn't give an explanation as to why.

On top of its monetary demands, the steamship society lawsuit seeks an order where it is named the owner of the Norisle.

Both sides declined to comment, as the matter is before the courts.