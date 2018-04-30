A Sudbury invention promises to help clean up oil spills of any size easier and faster.

Activated White Ltd. has created The Original Wet Oil Wash products, or WOW.

Recently, the company won NORCAT'S PITCH 2018 event, which invites early stage entrepreneurial start-ups to pitch their business ideas to prospective investors.

"This was invented ... by a gentleman named Jake Menard from here in Sudbury," Dennis Reich, the CEO of the company said.

"He was a diver and dove for many, many years, industrially and worked in many locations in Canada and globally."

Reich says Menard saw plenty of oil on his dives. Eventually, due to the bends, Menard had to give up diving but wanted to create a product that could easily clean up oil.

That product is a polymer resin that can attract a variety of hydrocarbons, including crude and mineral oils, he said. Basically, Reich says it's a textured product that kind of feels like a giant bucket of popcorn or styrofoam.

"Depending on the oil [it absorbs] 50 to 77 times its weight," he said.

The winner of NORCAT PITCH 2018 is a Sudbury entrepreneur who's product can clean up oil spills and other oily messes no matter how big or small. Dennis Reich is the CEO of Activated White Ltd. He joined us in studio to talk about how this new product works. 7:15

"The next best competitor would be something like polypropylene, you've seen these pads that they use in the oceans and these booms. So we can actually put this material into the booms. We have to make them smaller because they absorb so much."

Reich says currently, the product is being used to clean diesel out of contaminated water in First Nations communities, a project in partnership with Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada.

"You can bring it down to below five parts per million of the diesel," he said.

"At which point, you're allowed to discharge it into the environment, the water, rather than having to transport it long distances to very expensive facilities."

Reich adds Menard also invented cloths with the product in it, designed for industrial use.

"You can use it to wipe your hands, you can use it for flooring in areas that have lots of oil," he said.

He says the company recently signed a deal with a southern Ontario company to have the product used in insoles for shoes, as he says it absorbs odours from feet.

As for how to dispose of the product once it's used, Reich says he advises people to follow directions on disposing waste from their local municipality.

Reich says the company is working to raise $2 million to hire more staff and scale operations.