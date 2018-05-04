An Ottawa-based tech company is developing software to tackle the issue of loneliness and isolation for seniors.

Welbi recently made a presentation at the NORCAT PITCH 2018 event in Sudbury, where early stage start-ups get the opportunity to pitch their ideas and products to investors.

"We've developed a social network for seniors living in retirement homes," Welbi co-founder Elizabeth Audette-Bourdeau told CBC's Morning North.

Seniors can use the application on a tablet or smartphone to communicate with staff and other residents at their retirement home, as well as their families.

"The seniors are receiving the messages and Welbi analyzes the messages, and we can recommend some answers so that they can always answer the messages with just one click of the button," Audette-Bourdeau explained.

She added that the software is adapted specifically for seniors so that it is extremely easy to use. It also creates a network directly in the retirement home.

"We suggest friends that you can make within the retirement home, but on top of that we also suggest activities that you can attend to, so that you can really get out of your room."

Audette-Bourdeau said the idea for Welbi came from her family's experience with her grandfather, who was difficult to communicate with when he was placed in a retirement home.

Welbi co-founder Elizabeth Audette-Bourdeau says she was inspired to create the application when her grandfather ended up in a retirement home. (Supplied)

"I thought about this system, but sadly he passed away a few months later and we didn't have time to do this, and I thought, 'Okay we've got to take action so that we can help other families like mine.'"

She said Welbi has received positive feedback from families who want to feel connected to their loved ones, but might worry about technology being too complicate to use.

The company is planning to expand and open a new office in Sudbury to serve the growing retirement community.