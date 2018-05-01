A Sudbury video game company is thinking outside the box by using educational games to help teach youth about the struggles of living with depression.

Platypus Studios recently pitched its video game Rock Bottom to investors alongside other entrepreneurial start-ups at this year's NORCAT PITCH 2018 competition.

"The idea of the video game is that you're playing in someone's head after they've hit mental rock bottom," Platypus Studios co-founder Paul Ungar told CBC's Morning North.

"And then they find themselves at the bottom of a pit having to climb their way out through the different stages of coming to terms with the mental illness that they have."

Ungar said the idea evolved from another game the team designed around the theme of depression at the Northern Game Design Challenge.

"It really resonated with us, and once we put it online people really seemed to hone in on that," Ungar explained.

Self-teaching through video games

Ungar said the game will use tangential learning, a method that lets people teach themselves. Players will be prompted throughout the game to click on video, audio and text elements that will teach them more about depression.

"So that way people will still have an entertaining game, but if they're actually engaged with the topic through the medium that they enjoy, they'll actually want to learn more and it's more meaningful to them that way," he said.

Ungar said Platypus Studios hopes to release other educational games in the future that will explore topics like mining, conservation and Aboriginal history.

He added that with online distribution platforms like Steam and Humble Bundle, it's easier than ever to release new games commercially for a number of different consoles.

Ungar is confident that Rock Bottom could surpass their initial estimate of selling 20,000 copies in the first year.

"With the way the Nintendo Switch is going and with other consoles kind of picking up more on those indie games, I'd like to be a little more optimistic and say we'd probably be closer to 30,000 or 40,000."