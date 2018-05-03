If you're looking for way to make the relationship between landlord and tenant a little bit easier, a Sudbury company says it might have the answer.

Property management company Vistal is one of several businesses to participate in NORCAT's PITCH 2018, an event where entrepreneurial start-ups can pitch to potential investors.

Owner Joshua Murphy said his product, Easy Rent 365, is a "peer-to-peer" technology that helps reduce losses from rent default or damages.

"Right now there's $30 to 37 billion a year in Canada and the U.S. of unpaid rent and damages and what happens is some people are playing the system," Murphy explained. "It gets passed obviously to the consumer."

Keeping renters from 'gaming the system'

Murphy said landlords can use the Easy Rent 365 network to share information about court decisions and outstanding debts, with the goal of making it easier for good tenants to find apartments.

"And if you are someone that has skipped out on thousands of dollars of rent, it would be harder to keep playing the system and the game of doing that."

The company is currently targeting smaller landlords, who Murphy said often don't have access to resources other technology that larger landlords do.

He added that municipalities can also use the program as a digital platform to keep tabs on landlords, with documentation on things like fire safety, health standards and maintenance.

Murphy said Vistal is planning to roll out the platform in Sudbury and northern Ontario over the next few weeks, with the hope to expand the service and continue to develop the software in the future.