It could give a whole new meaning to buried treasure.

The Canadian Broadcast Museum Foundation wants to preserve millions of videos, films and other recordings 60 storeys underground in an old Norad bunker near North Bay, Ont.

The foundation is talking to federal officials about turning the mothballed complex into a secure repository for the country's endangered audio-visual archive, which includes photographs, scripts, set designs and other items.

The foundation is working with the CBC to document its analog collection dating from the 1930s.

The old Norad site was completed in 1963 to monitor the skies for signs of enemy aggression and was engineered to withstand a four-megaton nuclear explosion — 267 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb.