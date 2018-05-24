The future of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation was centre stage during Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne's visit to Sudbury on Wednesday.

Wynne announced if re-elected, the Liberals will increase funding to the NOHFC by $150 million per year by 2020-21.

"We're increasing the NOHFC. The NDP has left $85 million out of the NOHFC," Wynne said.

But NDP Nickel Belt candidate France Gelinas says that's not true.

"I can assure you that the NDP has no cuts to the Northern Heritage Fund," she said.

"Not only are we keeping the Northern Heritage Fund, we're also putting forward a $300 million community fund."

On page 11 of the NDP's northern Ontario platform, it states the party plans to "maintain funding and support" for the NOHFC.

'Not believable'

At the event on Wednesday, Sudbury Liberal candidate Glenn Thibeault said his party is the only one with a plan for northern Ontario.

France Gelinas is the NDP candidate for Nickel Belt. (Jean-Loup Doudard/ Radio-Canada)

"We have a northern Ontario plan that talks about growth and development and creating jobs," he said.

"This is the party that knows the north. We're going to make sure that we develop it."

Gelinas points out her party released its northern platform a week before the Liberals.

"Mr. Thibeault has made a number of statements that are not believable," she said.

"Nobody will believe that the NDP doesn't have a northern platform. You can go on our website and type northern platform and it will come up."