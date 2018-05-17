Lee Harvey Osmond added to Northern Lights lineup

Canadian rock supergroup Lee Harvey Osmond will be returning to Sudbuy, as organizers of the Northern Lights Festival Boreal announce a few more additions to the summer festival lineup.

The band, fronted by Tom Wilson, features musicians from Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, the Cowboy Junkies and the Skydiggers.

Montreal's King Abid and Binaeshee-Quae, singer-songwriter from Biigtigong First Nation, will round out the roster, which runs July 5-8 at Bell Park.

Hamilton-based band the Arkells will start the festival on Thursday night. On Friday, headliner Lisa LeBlanc will take to the stage. Indie headliner Alvvays will perform on Saturday and Joel Plaskett and his father Bill will close the festival on Sunday.

Throughout the four day event, artists from Sudbury and around the world will be featured.

A full list of performers is available on the NLFB festival website.