Max Merrifield, artistic director of Northern Lights Festival Boréal, says his first year booking bands for the event has been enlightening.

"This year we wanted to do something big," Merrifield said.

The festival is exploring new ground with a four-day format, starting with the "next wave of Indigenous music" on Thursday night's all-Indigenous lineup.

"We have one of the most influential Indigenous singers of the sixties [Buffy Sainte-Marie,] and A Tribe Called Red is one of the foremost artists of our time," Merrifield said.

"It's really expanded my horizons as to who was out there."

Despite the big change, Merrifield said Northern Lights hasn't lost sight of its folk-festival roots.

"We're a folk festival, but we book music that might not be considered folk," he said.

"We're focused on songcraft, the craft of playing an instrument. That's what ties the festival together."

Merrifield said organizers are in the process of "popping up tents," and that bands are trickling into the city. But there's still work to be done.

Volunteers are still needed, and Merrifield said organizers will find work that suits individuals' personalities.

