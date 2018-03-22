A North Bay university is making a promise that if students don't find a job in their field within six months after graduation, they can come back and take more courses for free.

It's called the Nipissing Promise. Nipissing University says this is the first initiative of its kind at an Ontario university.

"We have confidence in their ability to get a job," Casey Phillips, assistant vice president of students at the university said.

"We will stand behind the work that our staff and our faculty do, that our students will be successful."

To be eligible, students have to enrol in the Promise Program where they are matched with an advisor to help them navigate their academic and co-curricular involvement at the university. Students must also graduate from their degree with a 70 per cent average.

"It's us showing that we're confident in our programming, our teaching, our faculty, the research that they complete here and the whole student experience that we offer," he said.

"I think it shows we stand behind our students."

Nipissing states the current rate of employment for graduates is above the Ontario average. It says 90.8 per cent of its students find employment within six months of graduation compared to the Ontario average of 86.98 per cent.

"The Nipissing Promise is a great opportunity for students to get more involved and cultivate an understanding of themselves as learners while developing important skills to help them now and when they are looking to launch a career after graduation," Sydney Lamorea, president of the Nipissing University Student Union said.

"It's reassuring to know that Nipissing is there to help us after we graduate, just like they were here to help us as students."