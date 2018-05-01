Sudbury police mount weekend rescue after 9 stranded near Capreol

Sudbury Police mounted a rescue over the weekend with the help of a local business owner after nine people became stranded near Barnett Lake, north of Capreol.

Police say the group contacted police around 8 p.m. on Saturday after they were unable to make it back to safe ground due to heavy mud, deep snow, thin ice, running streams and open water. Two individuals were also in medical distress due to underlying conditions.

Police say three officers set off flares and constructed a signal fire for two members of the group that walked out to meet the officers.

Paramedics and additional officers were dispatched, but police say both snow machines and an EMS Argo vehicle were unable to navigate the terrain.

Two officers continued on foot to reach the remaining group members and delivered first aid.

Some pics of the "Sherp" from Lopes Limited that made it through the swamp to access the victims and bring them to safety.

Due to the location and terrain an Orange Air Ambulance could not land to provide assistance, so police turned to local business owner Felix Lopes Jr.

Lopes is the Ontario distributor of an ATV unit known as a "Sherp," which is designed to navigate terrain in extreme conditions, including underwater.

Police say Lopes and an officer drove through the terrain sometime after 5 a.m. to meet the group, which was loaded into the vehicle and transported out of the bush to safety.

The two officers who delivered first aid on site were later transported back on the vehicle as well.

Police say the individuals were assessed and treated by paramedics on the scene.