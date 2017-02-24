Touring the United States, playing guest spots on Fox News and NBC, sharing tour bills with Aaron Carter and CeeLo Green — even playing a Superbowl party for Victoria's Secret models — a guitarist born in Cochrane, Ont. has done it all.

Dylan Lauzon is part of the three-piece alternative rock band Nikki's Wives. He and his bandmates, including singer Nikki Whitehead and drummer Nate Baylor, are starting to turn heads, not only in Canada, but south of the border as well.

Sharing the stage with some big names in the music business, including CeeLo Green, has been quite a thrill and a real learning experience, he told CBC's northern Ontario afternoon show Up North.

thanks @nikkerized for having us on this afternoon. we love talking about ourselves 🤗… https://t.co/f65gsnlUz5 — @NikkisWives

"His whole band were Prince musicians ... so just musically, the experiences on that tour to get to jam with musicians of that calibre every night on the bus or whatever, it was just a whole other level," he said.

"I think we came out the other side a month later as brand new musicians."

While Lauzon is from the northeast originally, he relocated to southern Ontario a number of years ago to pursue his dream of playing in a rock band.

He joined up with Whitehead in London, Ont. for a solo project she was working on, and after recruiting Baylor to join them for a show, decided the chemistry was too good to pass up.

"It's been non-stop since then," Whitehead said.

Nikki's Wives on stage in Duluth, Minn. (Nikki's Wives / Facebook)

The band has been together for about two years now.

One of the more memorable gigs the trio played was at a Superbowl party for Victoria's Secret models, which required them to making the long drive to San Francisco.

Lauzon said the band was offered a spot on the bill after the party's host booked a musical lineup of all heavy metal bands.

"[Organizers] were like, 'we need something more fun,'" he laughed. "'Cause I'm not sure these models are going to be into this."

You can click here to hear the full interview with Dylan Lauzon and Nikki Whitehead.