Liberals in the riding of Nickel Belt have chosen their candidate for the next provincial election.

Tay Butt won the nomination on Saturday and will be the Ontario Liberal Party candidate in that riding.

"I'm excited and honoured to be carrying the Liberal flag in the June 2018 provincial election, Butt said.

"Premier Kathleen has always prioritized and supported northern Ontario, with the help of passionate, effective local MPPs from the north. I want to join her team to provide our riding with a strong voice for Queen's Park."

According to the party, Butt is a former instructor at Cambrian College who works for a Sudbury-based technology firm. He's also a volunteer who serves on many local boards and committees.

Incumbent France Gelinas of the NDP was nominated by the Nickel Belt Provincial NDP Riding Association in June.

Neither the Progressive Conservatives, nor the Green Party, have named candidates for the Nickel Belt riding.