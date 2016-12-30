Buckle up, northeastern Ontario - it's time to ring in the new year!

If you're more of the stay-cation type, Saturday is a perfect excuse to warm up some holiday leftovers, stream a movie and get cozy.

But this list is for northerners who are willing to venture out into the cold and celebrate the year that was.

There's something going on in every community, so find your city and plan your dramatic exit to 2016.

Greater Sudbury

New Year's Eve Family Fun Day at Science North

This party is a great way to celebrate 2016 during the day on Dec. 31.

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., you can bring the kids to play giant board games, watch live science shows, or get your face painted. You can experience the evolution of video games with their Game Changers Exhibition or see and touch more than 15 different exotic animals in The Vale Cavern.

IMAX tickets are also buy one, get one free for select features.

A countdown and balloon drop caps off the afternoon at 5 p.m.

Admission is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.

The Co-Operative at The Townehouse Tavern

The Co-Operative was a band mainstay in Sudbury from the late 90s to the early 2000s. They reunited in 2016 and are ready to ring in the new year at The Townehouse Tavern.

Expect tons of feel-good party music like hits from Madonna and Cyndi Lauper.

For $25, you get admission, hats, noisemakers, a midnight meal and a sparkling drink for the midnight toast. The party lasts until 3 a.m.

Timmins

Midnight countdown at Sk8 Hollinger

The 360-metre figure eight skating path is celebrating its first year of operation, so this might be the top place to celebrate New Year's Eve in Timmins.

A crane will raise a "meteor" (a large ball of LED lights) 50 feet above the ice while the crowd will countdown to midnight. Then, in true Canadiana style, you can welcome 2017 by skating under the meteor tail (a 100-foot long string of lights).

This family-friendly, free event has enough room for 1,500 people. Celebrations will last until around 1 a.m. The entire show will also be livestreamed on Sk8 Hollinger's YouTube channel.

North Bay

Families First New Year's Eve

This party travels around North Bay, giving everyone a chance to get in on the events.

The YMCA is hosting a family swim from 4 to 5:50 p.m. After you dry off, check out the bouncy castle set up in front of Memorial Gardens between 5 and 8:45 p.m. You can also go into the Memorial Gardens to make buttons, compete in a colouring contest, skate and get your face painted.

If the kids are tired, you can still catch New Year's fireworks at 9 p.m. at Thomson Park.

Sault Ste. Marie

Guelph Storm @ Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Start the party early with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

The local OHL team is capping off 2016 with a homer against the Guelph Storm at the Essar Centre. Tickets range from $12 for children to $23 for adults. Puck drop is at 2:07 p.m.

New Year's Eve Holiday Lantern Ski at Hiawatha Highlands

Break out the snow bunny skills for a 4km ski on Saturday. The Pinder Trail will be lit by lanterns from 7 to 11 p.m. at Hiawatha Highlands.

Potluck snacks will be in the Kin Centre, so bring your favourite holiday dish to share.

All members of the public and members of the Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club are welcome.

New Year's Eve Dance at the Moose Family Centre

Raise a glass to the classics at the Moose Family Centre.

Expect tons of live music by local dance band, Classic MIX. You'll hear hits from the likes of Elvis, Gene Vincent, and Hank Williams.

Doors open at 7 p.m. at 543 Trunk Rd. A $10 ticket gets you admission and a lunch at 10 p.m.

Holiday transit changes

Trying to get home post-party can be tricky. Here are some local transit schedules for New Year's Eve.

Greater Sudbury

Free rides between 10:30 p.m. on Dec.31 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Routes to outlying areas like Chelmsford, Capreol and Lively are extended until 2:30 a.m

Transit will run on a Sunday schedule for New Year's Day.

Sault Ste. Marie

The last buses will leave the terminal at 11:15 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

The Parabus's last pick up or return is at 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

No regular transit or Parabus services on New Year's Day.

North Bay

Expect a regular transit schedule for New Year's Eve.

No transit services on New Year's Day.

​Timmins