Fire officials in Sudbury say five people were displaced, but no one was hurt in a Wednesday morning blaze in a home in in the New Sudbury area.

In a written release issued late Wednesday afternoon, Greater Sudbury Fire Services said crews were called to the structural fire at a semi-detached home on Beatrice Crescent at 9:17 a.m.

According to the fire department, the building suffered severe damage from smoke and fire, and that damage is estimated at $180,000.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services is investigating, officials said, but so far, there's no word yet on the cause of the blaze.