Sudbury Police say a man is in hospital in serious condition after an assault in New Sudbury on Saturday night.

Police were called around 10:45 p.m. when a man was taken to hospital for treatment.

An investigation determined the assault took place on Colonial Court.

Police ask anyone living in or visiting the area, who may have witnessed anything related to the incident, to contact police.

The man remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police say this assault is believed to be an isolated incident and not a random act.