The chair of the Sudbury Sports Hall of Fame says that the Countryside Arena location never panned out, partly due to the lack of visitors at the south end facility.

Dave Petryna said different levels of government weren't sold on Countryside—where 5,000 square feet were set aside for the hall of fame when the $11 million arena complex was built just six years ago— but he's hoping they catch some of the buzz surrounding the city's proposed Kingsway Entertainment District.

Petryna presented the group's idea for a new, 8,000 square foot facility to city council last night, saying their vision of a Sports Hall of Fame is a natural fit with the proposed district.

"When the city changed their [new arena location] plans, when they decided to look at a more holistic development on the Kingsway involving sports and entertainment, we thought we were a perfect fit," Petryna said.

"We brought it to the mayor, he felt the same way and he's been behind the project ever since. Every councilor we've spoken with thinks it's a no-brainer."

Dave Petryna, chair of the Sudbury Sports Hall of Fame, says attendance at the facility at Countryside Arena never lived up to its potential. (www.petrynagroup.com)

Petryna estimates the new facility would run in the neighbourhood of $7.5 million.

The group couldn't get the provincial or federal government interested in funding the Countryside location, due to the lack of traffic.

"All we were getting was hockey teams," Petryna said. "We're looking for a venue that's offering tourists on a year round basis. Those people that would be going to the entertainment centre wouldn't be there just for hockey. They'll be there for concerts, gaming, motorsport, football, basketball, shopping."

Currently, the Sudbury Sports Hall of Fame has 5,000 square feet inside the Countryside Arena. (Flickr- mysudbury.ca)

A new emphasis on northern Ontario

Petryna said with the change in location came a change in the scope of what the Sports Hall of Fame aims to do. One of the new components is an emphasis on sports culture in northern Ontario. So it likely won't be just an homage to hockey.

"We're going to look at all different things," Petryna said. "The science of sport, the effects of body injuries and trauma, we're really looking at more than sporting teams and different things about specific sports.

"It's more of a holistic look at what sports is about, and what role does it play in the fabric of our community."

Petryna said the group has also enlisted the help of Science North in planning out the customer experience. He said people who visit the hall of fame will likely get a hands-on, interactive look at sports.

"I don't think there's' anything similiar to what we're proposing," he said. "Even if you look at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, it's not interactive like we're proposing."