City councillors will decide tonight where the location of a proposed new event centre should go in Sudbury, Ont.

Two potential locations have been shortlisted: downtown and the Kingsway on developer Dario Zulich's land.

Both camps have come out swinging in the lead-up to this vote.

Consultant PriceWaterhouseCoopers presented its report, indicating that the downtown would be the most suitable location, but scored poorly for available parking.

The Kingsway location scored higher for parking and cost, but lower on access and ease of development.

Couns. Robert Kirwan, Mike Jakubo and Lynne Reynolds — supporting the Kingsway location — have already made their positions public. Rene Lapierre and Mark Signoretti favour the downtown. Others, including Mayor Brian Bigger, will make their decisions known tonight.