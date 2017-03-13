Dave St. Georges is a self-proclaimed nerd who loves comic books, table top games and something called live action role play, known as LARP.

He co-hosts a television program in Sudbury called Talk Nerdy, which updates viewers on the latest geek news, and invites guests on to talk about their special passions and interests.

St. Georges says he embraced his nerdiness at a young age.

"I was ten years old and my older brother had played Dungeons and Dragons," he said. "He had shown me one afternoon and ever since then I was hooked."

Embracing one's nerdiness

Back in the 1980s and 90s the terms 'nerd' or 'geek' seemed to invoke negative response. Being perceived as a nerd was not cool.

Fast forward to 2017 and all things nerdy have become mainstream. Being a nerd is thought to cool. So, what happened?

Nerd culture and all that goes with it has grown into a lucrative and popular industry. Those who embrace it say they don't care what other people think.

People are now proud of their so called geeky hobbies says St. Georges.

He leads a weekly Dungeons and Dragons (D&D) game with a group of friends in Sudbury, which includes his television show co-host, Steve Carey.

Carey was in university when he was first introduced to D&D.

"[Dungeons and Dragons] is a realm of fantasy that you're building together," he said. "You're getting to know people. Everyone is playing a character, but you're getting to know those people just the same through your interactions and jokes."

While Dungeons and Dragons is a role playing game that plays out with dice on a table top, live action role play or LARP-ing takes role play of these types of characters to another level.

Kat Stephen-Burke has been involved in live action role play (LARP-ing) for 15 years. She is passing her love of the game on to her step daughter. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

LARP-ing involves real life combat with knights, warriors and others in costume recreating combat with swords and story lines.

In Sudbury, there is a growing community of people who are passionate about LARP-ing. In fact, the first chapter in Ontario started in Sudbury and branched out from there.

LARP-ing in Ontario started in Sudbury first

Kat Stephen-Burke has been dedicated to this craft for more than 15 years.

"There's nothing wrong with having an interest that you love doing," Stephen-Burke said. "If you're happy doing it then don't let somebody else bring you down."

She adds that when local players feel down after being teased she reminds them that if they're happy, that's what really counts.

"I'm personally very happy being who I am," she said.

Someone else who likes to play a character is Nina Nesseth. The Sudbury woman has gained recognition for her cosplay with the Canadian science fiction, television drama about clones called Orphan Black.

Nesseth dresses up and pretends to be the main character from the show. She says what she loves most is the performance aspect, when she takes on the character's persona.

"It's being passionate about something"

"Identifying as a nerd, or as a geek or even as a fan girl or fan boy, however you want to say, it's not a negative. It's being passionate about something," she said. "It's about being that person who really is invested in whatever it is that you're invested in and exploring that passion in whatever way suits you."

Mo Charette and Joelle Lavoie opened MoJoVerse in December 2015. The store has been so successful over the past year that they had to move to a larger space. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

As nerd culture or fandom has grown so has the market for merchandise connected to it. In Sudbury, the retail store Mojoverse opened over a year ago. It sells apparel, plushies, games, movies and more.

Co-owner Mo Charette says the business venture began when he and his partner, Joelle Lavoie realized there was a huge untapped market locally. He says sales have been so successful the had to move to a larger space.

Sudbury was an untapped market

They've even held a number of cosplay events where customers come dressed up as their favourite character.

"People in Sudbury are looking for the outlets to get together and just hang out and mingle with that shared interest. That's why we've put on those events," Charette said.

Lavoie says the journey to embracing her nerd status all started with playing Nintendo video games as a kid.

"I've always had a lot of fun growing up with those games. It brought me closer to my family. I would always play with my younger brother, with my parents, my friends," Lavoie said.

Nostalgia and familiarity are helping make these retro games popular once again, says Lavoie since many have returned to store shelves.

Explosion of brands like Star Wars and Star Trek

But the explosion of science fiction brands like Star Wars, Star Trek, and others has really helped grow nerd culture. Those who identify as a nerd or a geek are willing to spend money to add to their collections.

Talk Nerdy co-hosts St. Georges and Carey says they aren't in it for the money. They're fans and they love getting together with their friends to pursue their passions and hobbies.

As for advice to budding nerds, Carey says once an interest is discovered seek out others who share that same passion.

"You will find friends and you'll be able to build amazing life experiences based on your shared interests. So, if you like a comic, if you like a cartoon, go out and find people that like it and talk about it," says Carey.

Find places and people that support that interest says St. Georges.

"Just be the geek that you want to be."