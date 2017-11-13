The NEO Kids Foundation is launching an annual giving campaign in support of children from northeastern Ontario who need specialized health care.

The foundation works in partnership with the NEO Kids program at Health Sciences North, which includes all pediatric care at the Sudbury hospital.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $200 thousand to improve services in the northeast, so that children can receive the treatment they need closer to home.

"One of the unique things that we struggle with in the northeast is the fact that so many of our kids have to travel to the south, in order to receive some of the treatment they need," says Melanie Snyder, gifts and planned giving coordinator for the foundation.

Snyder says nearly 3,900 children from the region travel to Toronto, Ottawa and London for specialized care every year, which can be a financial and emotional burden for the families.

"By consolidating our care and improving our access to pediatric care here in the north, we're going to remove that burden of stress from the families and help the children who need the care."

Money from the campaign will go towards the NEO Kids Greatest Needs Fund, to support programs, including the Children's Treatment Centre, outpatient clinics, equipment, mental health and childhood cancer research.

Snyder says the foundation will hold a number of events throughout the year to raise awareness and thank donors, starting with a donor appreciation event on Nov. 20.