Members of the NDP were in Sudbury on Thursday to highlight the party's commitments to Indigenous people ahead of the June provincial election.

The provincial NDP says it would guarantee access to clean drinking water for all First Nations, if elected, then send the bill to Ottawa.

They promise to replace the Far North Act, and say they'd immediately spend $209 million dollars on a First Nations Health Action Plan.

The party's platform also includes a pledge to clean up mercury contamination in the English-Wabigoon River system, in northwestern Ontario.

Sudbury NDP candidate Jamie West noted party leader Andrea Horwath has dedicated time over many years to visiting First Nations communities and their leaders.

"It's important to have those dialogues and truly understand their culture, beliefs, their background," said West. "They were the original stewards of the land and to learn and respect that as much as possible and work with them. The days of just coming in as settlers and saying that's what we're going to do, those are over."

West was joined by the federal NDP MP for Timmins-James Bay and Indigenous Youth critic, Charlie Angus.

"I love the commitment to saying if the federal government is not going to be doing their job for clean water or for equal education, the province will step in, because Indigenous citizens are also citizens of Ontario, and they will send the bill to Ottawa," said Angus.

Mary King is the Chief of Beausoleil First Nation, located on the southern tip of Georgian Bay. She was passing through Sudbury for a family matter.

King says despite the strained history between government and First Nations, she's believes the NDP best understands Indigenous issues.

"They are just words right now, and until we see true commitment and true action, then we won't know. But I think it is time for a change, and I think First Nations communities are looking forward to that," noted King.

Still without a platform, Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford has said he wants to establish better revenue sharing with Northern communities.

Among the Liberal promises are $1.4 billion dollars over six years for First Nations Child and Family Services.