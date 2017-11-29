The Grand Chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation says he's calling on the federal government to no longer assign third-party managers to First Nations communities.

Alvin Fiddler points to a current case involving a former consultant in Kashechewan.

Joe Crupi of Thunder Bay pleaded guilty this month to two counts of fraud. An RCMP investigation found $1.2 million in federal money went missing over a six year period. That money was meant for a school breakfast program in Kashechewan. Crupi had been hired by the government to oversee band finances.

Fiddler says he wants to bring a message to the federal government next week at the National Assembly meeting in Ottawa.

"Work with us instead of imposing third party management, to work with us, build capacity at the community levels so that communities do not go into third party management," he said.

"And that they should be able to manage their own affairs, to run their own books and do their own audits."

Fiddler says he spoke to Kacheschewan Chief Leo Friday this week. Fiddler says Friday told him the impact has been profound on the Kashechewan community.

"I think that's what the federal government needs to be aware of is that their policies do have an impact and a lot of cases they're negative impacts," he said.

"That's something they need to consider as they hopefully work with us to change some of these policies."

Fiddler says he wants the auditor general to get involved to determine if third party management is effective for First Nation communities.