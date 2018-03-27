Skip to Main Content
OPP arrest Hamilton man after mystery shopper scam in Parry Sound

West Parry Sound OPP say a man from Hamilton is facing charges after a mystery shopper scam in Parry Sound.

Police investigation took 2 years to lead to an arrest

A 39-year-old man from Hamilton was arrested by West Parry Sound OPP after a two year investigation into a mystery shopper scam. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

In 2016, police say a victim answered an ad and received a $2,980 cheque to be put in her bank account. She was told to deposit the money in another account and keep $500 as payment.

Police say her account was frozen 12 days later because the cheque she had deposited was counterfeit.

Last week, police say Hamilton Police arrested a 39-year-old man on an OPP warrant in connection with the 2016 incident.

He's been charged with fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Parry Sound next month.

