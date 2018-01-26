The Mushkegowuk Council is holding an emergency summit on illegal drugs and alcohol.

The council hopes the meeting will help spark some needed change in its Indigenous communities.

The council says illegal drugs and alcohol continue to adversely affect the health and wellness of its communities, particularly the well-being of elders, children and youth.

Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon says he is hopeful the summit will make a difference.

"By working together and harnessing each others' successes in the communities and supporting each other, that's more of my hope," he said.

Mushkegowuk Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon. (Erik White/CBC)

"I want to go to this meeting and come out with a strategic plan to help our people with their situations."

Council Grand Chief Jonathan Solomon says he's looking forward to hearing ideas and solutions.

"I'm going to be very optimistic that something positive will come out of this summit and come out of the meeting rejuvenated that things will begin to change," he said.

"You know, putting our minds together and talking about what we can do, what can I do, as an individual, even as a parent, as a grandparent."

The Mushkegowuk Council represents seven First Nations, including Attawapiskat, which declared a state of emergency over the issue of suicide in 2016.

The summit takes place in Timmins in early February.