A man whose mother, brother and grandmother died in what police are calling a murder-suicide says his loved ones were killed by a neighbour who was stalking his mother.

Police say 28-year-old Paul Theoret, 55-year-old Ulla Theoret and 88-year-old Raija Turanen were found dead in their home in Ryerson Township, Ontario on Friday evening.

Officers say they believe 58-year-old Mark Jones killed the other three before taking his own life.

Thomas Theoret says his mother and Jones were briefly friends before Jones began stalking her.

He says Jones acted as a kind of handyman, helping to fix things around the Theorets' house.

Police say two guns were found at the home, but have not said whether any of the victims had been shot.