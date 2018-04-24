A long and fiery debate that's gone on for years in Sault Ste. Marie came to an end Monday night with city council voting to remove the historic ship MS Norgoma from its waterfront.

The 8-3 vote directs staff to look for options to remove the former steamship, which worked as a passenger ferry on Georgian Bay before being retired in 1975 and turned into a museum.

"I've seen this movie before," city councillor Lou Turco said at Monday night's meeting, referring to the numerous times this debate has come before council in the Sault.

Critics say the Norgoma is a rusty eyesore, doesn't draw as many tourists as it should and costs too much to keep up.

Supporters argue that the ship is part of Sault Ste. Marie's proud marine heritage and that removing it disrespects the community volunteers who have run it since 1981. That's when the city transferred ownership to the non-profit St. Mary's River Marine Heritage Centre.

The MS Norgoma taking on passengers and freight in Little Current. It operated as a ferry and cargo ship on Georgian Bay from 1950 to 1974. (Norgoma.org)

City councillor Susan Myers also reminded her colleagues that the municipal heritage advisory panel appointed by council is recommending that the Norgoma be maintained.

"And we're going to sit here in our arrogance and say, 'You don't know what you're talking about?'" she told her council colleagues.

Myers said this decision represents a step backwards to a time when heritage was not valued in northern Ontario.

"I thought we had an enlightened group. I thought we'd moved past that," she said.

Mayor Christian Provenzano disagreed.

"This isn't a choice between liking and respecting and supporting culture and history and not. It's essentially a matter of having to prioritize where you're going to allocate your limited resources," he said.

One of the three votes to keep the Norgoma, city councillor Sandra Hollingsworth suggested that the city should be more concerned about other eyesores in the Sault.

"I think our downtown is more of an eyesore that we need to rally around and fix and leave the Norgoma as is," she said.

There is a legal battle over the SS Norisle, which has sat in Manitowaning Harbour on Manitoulin Island since the 1960s and was operated as a museum until 2007. (SS Norisle Steamship Society)

Sault Ste. Marie city staff will now explore options for removing the Norgoma, which could include selling it to a potential buyer in Chicago.

Lorna Rudolph from the Sault Ste. Marie Ratepayers Association suggested at Monday's council meeting that the volunteer-run heritage centre owns the ship and could sue the city over this decision.

That's what's happened with the Norgoma's sister ship, the SS Norisle, which also operated as a passenger ferry on the Great Lakes until 1974.

It too was moored and became a museum in Manitowaning on Manitoulin Island.

In recent years, a volunteer group had plans to restore the Norisle and sail it once again, but those ended when the local town council at the Township of Assiginack voted to sell the Norisle to a group planning to sink it in the waters off Tobermory for divers.

The citizens group the SS Norisle Steamship Society filed a lawsuit last year, claiming they are the rightful owners of the ship and not the municipality. That case is still before the courts.