Greater Sudbury Police services say five people were arrested yesterday in a late-night bust in the Flour Mill neighbourhood.

Police said the Drug Enforcement Unit and members of the Tactical Unit executed a warrant at a residence on Mountain Street around 11:00 p.m.

They found weapons, property obtained by crime, and 25.56 grams of fentanyl powder.

Police said its value on the street is over $27,000.

Four of the five people arrested — one man and three women — are from Sudbury. The fifth is a man from Ajax, Ont.