A southern Ontario man is dead following a collision on Highway 17, 52 kilometres south of Wawa, Ont., said provincial police.

Officers were called Sunday around 9:30 a.m after a motorcycle and an SUV collided.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was killed.

He has been identified as a 58-year-old Rickey Chemerika from Grimsby, Ont.

Provincial police have charged the driver of the SUV —a 27-year-old woman from Hamilton— with careless driving.

She is scheduled to appear in court in September.