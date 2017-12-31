It was a quite a year in 2017 in northeastern Ontario. Here are the top stories that got your attention from CBC Sudbury. You can click on the links below to go directly to the story of your choice.

Timothy Joseph Elzinga has his young son to thank for being up in the middle of the night, where he ended up capturing amazing photos of the night sky. His two-year-old started crying at 1:30 a.m., and after soothing him, Elzinga looked out and saw dancing lights in the sky.

"It was very bright in person, like nothing I've ever seen," he said. "It almost seemed supernatural."

Timothy Joseph Elzinga told CBC that people came out onto the street in the freezing weather to watch the lights as they changed between yellow, red, green, and blue. (Timothy Joseph Elzinga)

Two North Bay grandparents found themselves being sued for child support. Denis Deforge and Conrad Hunter had to go to court to fight a claim that they should pay $760 a month to the mother of their 10-year-old granddaughter. The mother was also seeking $47,000 going back to when the girl's father, Deforge and Hunter's son, died in an accident in 2013. The case is still before the courts.

Conrad Hunter and Denise Deforge of North Bay are being sued for child support by the mother of their 10-year-old granddaughter. (Erik White/CBC)

The hospital at the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre was bursting with the number of turtles it was trying to rehabilitate. The centre declared a state of emergency in July after taking in nearly 600 injured turtles.

"We are beyond maximum caring capacity … we've never seen it this busy," Sue Carstairs, veterinarian and executive director of the centre said.

"We've had double the number of admissions. We're not sure why."

Snapping turtles are making their way out of their streams and lakes to find sandy, dry, elevated areas to lay their eggs. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

An ad for an ice fishing hut rental company in North Bay caused a lot of controversy in January 2017. Nipissing First Nation resident Les Couchi called the ad 'a blatant racist statement.' A short time later, the company issued an apology on Facebook.

A Kijiji ad posted by the company Ice Hut Rentals stated status card users are not welcome. The company issued an apology a short time later.

Some grade 8 students in Sudbury said they were pulled out of class in June because school administrators called their outfits a distraction for boys. Tiffany Fahey, 14, says she and more than a dozen of her friends went to St. Charles Catholic Elementary School in Chelmsford wearing shorts that were cut higher than the dress code allows. School officials say the girls were taken out of class because their shorts didn't meet the dress code. The principal said she would consult with students and staff on its dress code.

Tiffany Fahey, 14, said she was taken out of class on Wednesday for wearing a v-neck T-shirt and shorts that were cut higher than the dress code at St. Charles Elementary School allows in Sudbury, Ont. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

A hobby farmer make a surprising discovery when he went to collect his chicken's eggs in March. Dennis Goslow found an egg that weighed 180 grams — heavier than a major league baseball and the size of a large apple. He wasn't sure which hen laid the egg, but says he found one in particular that was "all light and happy."

Dennis Goslow uses an apple to show just how large the chicken's egg is. (Dennis Goslow)

Two Sudbury residents were arrested in June after videos were posted on Facebook of alleged animal abuse. In one video, a woman was seen scolding a white dog for eating cat food. She then punched the animal in the snout several times. The other video showed the woman smearing what appeared to be feces in the dog's face. Police eventually arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in connection with the videos.

Greater Sudbury Police released this photo of Chico, the dog shown to be abused in a ciruclating social media video. (Supplied)

Workers building Highway 69 and 400 between Sudbury and Parry Sound not only had to worry about construction but also about venomous reptiles. The four-laning of the current highway cuts through a gouge in the Canadian Shield that is some of the best habitat in the country for Massassauga rattlesnakes.

"We're doing a lot of different work to try to offset the actual habitat loss that the highway is causing. We are installing eco-passages to allow the snakes and turtles to access habitat on both sides of the highway," Terri Rogers, a senior environmental planner with the Ministry of Transportation said.

Some of the best habitat in the country for Massassauga rattlesnakes is being displaced by Highway 400.

Manitoulin Island resident Mary Johnston knew something was wrong when her normally quiet cat, Ivy, started making a fuss. Ivy usually spent her time next to her owner, but one night, Johnston says her cat was antsy and going back and forth between the window and couch. Johnston went to investigate, and heard a sound outside. She found her neighbour had injured his arm while fixing his garage door. She found her neighbour's wife who called 911.

"He had quite a bit of damage to his arm and nerves," she said.

If the neighbour hadn't been found when he was, the doctors said he could have lost his arm.

Ivy the cat alerted her owner Mary Johnston to the cries for help from a next door neighbour. (Provided by Mary Johnston)

