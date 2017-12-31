It was a quite a year in 2017 in northeastern Ontario. Here are the top stories that got your attention from CBC Sudbury. You can click on the links below to go directly to the story of your choice.
- Photographer captures amazing 'light pillars' phenomenon in North Bay, Ont.
- North Bay grandparents being sued for child support
- State of emergency declared for Ontario's turtles
-
Status card holders will 'not get the time of day,' ice hut rental company's Kijiji ad said
-
'Length of shorts more important than education': Sudbury students demand change to dress code
- Echo Bay chicken lays giant egg
- Two suspects arrested after alleged animal abuse videotaped, posted to social media
- Special precautions taken during Hwy 69 four-laning to protect rattlesnakes, workers
-
Northern Ontario cat gets international attention for saving trapped man
- Massive chicken egg cracked open to reveal another egg inside
1. Photographer captures amazing 'light pillars' phenomenon in North Bay, Ont.
Timothy Joseph Elzinga has his young son to thank for being up in the middle of the night, where he ended up capturing amazing photos of the night sky. His two-year-old started crying at 1:30 a.m., and after soothing him, Elzinga looked out and saw dancing lights in the sky.
"It was very bright in person, like nothing I've ever seen," he said. "It almost seemed supernatural."
2. North Bay grandparents being sued for child support
Two North Bay grandparents found themselves being sued for child support. Denis Deforge and Conrad Hunter had to go to court to fight a claim that they should pay $760 a month to the mother of their 10-year-old granddaughter. The mother was also seeking $47,000 going back to when the girl's father, Deforge and Hunter's son, died in an accident in 2013. The case is still before the courts.
3. State of emergency declared for Ontario's turtles
The hospital at the Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre was bursting with the number of turtles it was trying to rehabilitate. The centre declared a state of emergency in July after taking in nearly 600 injured turtles.
"We are beyond maximum caring capacity … we've never seen it this busy," Sue Carstairs, veterinarian and executive director of the centre said.
"We've had double the number of admissions. We're not sure why."
4. Status card holders will 'not get the time of day,' ice hut rental company's Kijiji ad said
An ad for an ice fishing hut rental company in North Bay caused a lot of controversy in January 2017. Nipissing First Nation resident Les Couchi called the ad 'a blatant racist statement.' A short time later, the company issued an apology on Facebook.
5. 'Length of shorts more important than education': Sudbury students demand change to dress code
Some grade 8 students in Sudbury said they were pulled out of class in June because school administrators called their outfits a distraction for boys. Tiffany Fahey, 14, says she and more than a dozen of her friends went to St. Charles Catholic Elementary School in Chelmsford wearing shorts that were cut higher than the dress code allows. School officials say the girls were taken out of class because their shorts didn't meet the dress code. The principal said she would consult with students and staff on its dress code.
6. Echo Bay chicken lays giant egg
A hobby farmer make a surprising discovery when he went to collect his chicken's eggs in March. Dennis Goslow found an egg that weighed 180 grams — heavier than a major league baseball and the size of a large apple. He wasn't sure which hen laid the egg, but says he found one in particular that was "all light and happy."
7. Two suspects arrested after alleged animal abuse videotaped, posted to social media
Two Sudbury residents were arrested in June after videos were posted on Facebook of alleged animal abuse. In one video, a woman was seen scolding a white dog for eating cat food. She then punched the animal in the snout several times. The other video showed the woman smearing what appeared to be feces in the dog's face. Police eventually arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman in connection with the videos.
8. Special precautions taken during Hwy 69 four-laning to protect rattlesnakes, workers
Workers building Highway 69 and 400 between Sudbury and Parry Sound not only had to worry about construction but also about venomous reptiles. The four-laning of the current highway cuts through a gouge in the Canadian Shield that is some of the best habitat in the country for Massassauga rattlesnakes.
"We're doing a lot of different work to try to offset the actual habitat loss that the highway is causing. We are installing eco-passages to allow the snakes and turtles to access habitat on both sides of the highway," Terri Rogers, a senior environmental planner with the Ministry of Transportation said.
9. Northern Ontario cat gets international attention for saving trapped man
Manitoulin Island resident Mary Johnston knew something was wrong when her normally quiet cat, Ivy, started making a fuss. Ivy usually spent her time next to her owner, but one night, Johnston says her cat was antsy and going back and forth between the window and couch. Johnston went to investigate, and heard a sound outside. She found her neighbour had injured his arm while fixing his garage door. She found her neighbour's wife who called 911.
"He had quite a bit of damage to his arm and nerves," she said.
If the neighbour hadn't been found when he was, the doctors said he could have lost his arm.
10. Massive chicken egg cracked open to reveal another egg inside
A giant egg laid by a chicken in Echo Bay, Ont. turned out to have another egg inside. The chicken laid a 180-gram egg, three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
"I was a little bit sad," Dennis Goslow, the owner of the chicken said. "Now I'm like a kid with a broken toy."