'Serious assault' sends man to hospital, police say
Sudbury Police say a man is in hospital after a serious assault Tuesday morning.
Police say there were called to the scene on Morin Street. A man was taken to Health Sciences North.
No information has been given on his identity, the extent of his injuries or a potential suspect. Police say the K9 unit was called into see if it could pick up the track of any suspect.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police.