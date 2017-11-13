Three people were injured in an assault at a Morin St. residence early Monday morning, according to Sudbury Police.

Police say two of the victims contacted police around 4 a.m. to report the assault.

Members of the Tactical Unit, along with Patrol Operations, responded to the incident and found a third victim inside the residence.

All three victims were treated for minor injuries.

The whereabouts of the suspect(s) are currently unknown, but police say the suspects are known to the victims.

Officers remain on the the scene, and the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.