Several water main breaks in the Town of Moosonee in northern Ontario have left some residents without water.

On Sunday, a break left the entire town of 1,700 people without municipal water services for about 24 hours. A second break later in the week still has 16 homes without water.

Mayor Wayne Taipale says work has been underway to restore water services to residents.

He says aging infrastructure is to blame.

"Our infrastructure is really really old," he said.

"We we just applied for funding from the government to do that section of repairs this summer, so we're waiting to hear whether we will get the funding or not."

Taking it in stride

He says a boil water advisory remains in effect for those who do have running water.

"Living in the north you take these in stride, and like our residents are very cooperative and you know, I just have to say you know I really appreciate our residents, taking time, you know they're bringing out food for the crews and all that," he said.

"So they realize that everybody is doing everything we can."

Potable water is available to residents from the Public Works facility at the old armed forces base.

Taipale says the second water main break is still being repaired.

There are still about 16 homes in the community without water.