Ontario Provincial Police say a man had to be rescued on the Moose River on Saturday night.

Police and the volunteer fire department received a call about a man in distress on the river. He had become stranded on a small island due to the unsafe ice surrounding him.

He was rescued and didn't have any injuries.

Police are reminding residents of Moosonee and Moose Factory that the river is in the process of freezing and not safe for crossing.

"Crossing the river on a snowmobile or by foot would not only put yourself at risk, but would also put the lives of those that may have to rescue you at risk as well," police said in a release.

"There are other options for crossing the river until the river is frozen. Police ask that residents use those options in the meantime."