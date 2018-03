Police are warning motorists about a large moose spotted along Highway 11 near Powassan. (Supplied/OPP)

Ontario Provincial Police are advising motorists to slow down in the area of Highway 11 in Powassan due to a wandering moose.

Police say the moose has been spotted in that area on the side of the highway. They say vehicles are stopping to look at the creature, which could cause traffic hazards.

"If motorists choose to stop, they are advised to do so safely, signalling their intentions and pulling well off the roadway" police said in a release.

"They should also stay in their vehicle."