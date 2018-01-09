A Sudbury apartment building that had no heat or water was evacuated on Saturday amid frigid temperatures, due to fire safety concerns.

A police officer discovered the condition of the Montcalm Avenue apartment, after going to the building on an unrelated matter. Police say the officer also could not find any fire extinguishers inside the building and contacted Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

Deputy Fire Chief Graham Campbell told CBC News that the building was deemed an immediate threat to life and was evacuated. Ten residents have been displaced.

"Our biggest concern was with the fire alarm system not properly operating," said Campbell.

Campbell added that although the fire department's main concern was fire safety, the condition of the building was hard to ignore.

"We are empathetic as first responders, so we don't want to see anyone put in a situation where they're going to be at best uncomfortable, at worst in danger."

Residents of 246 Montcalm Ave. were forced to evacuate the building on Saturday after it was determined to be an immediate threat to life. (Google Streetview)

Canadian Red Cross providing emergency assistance

The Canadian Red Cross was called in to provide residents with emergency accommodation and other basic needs.

"Our personal disaster emergency volunteers went to the scene and assessed the individual needs [of the tenants]," said Jenni McDonald, the disaster management coordinator for Algoma, Sudbury and Manitoulin.

The Red Cross provides assistance for the first 72 hours following a disaster or other emergency. McDonald said an evacuation can be be especially overwhelming for vulnerable populations.

"They're facing a crisis, it's hard to think, they need some support. So we're kind of that organization that will support them emotionally and get them the things that they need, just until they get their feet on the ground."

McDonald said the residents will be referred to other organizations and the city for further assistance at the end of the 72 hour period.

There's no indication of when the building will reopen to the tenants. Campbell said the building is currently under the ownership of a trustee, which has brought in a property management company to assess the building for necessary repairs.

Once the building has been deemed fire safe, it will no longer be considered an immediate danger to life.

Campbell said the fire department is also working with city partners in buildings and by-law to ensure the building's safety.