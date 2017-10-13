The last piece of the funding puzzle has fallen into place for Sudbury's Place des Arts du Grand Sudbury.

Mélanie Joly, Canada's federal Heritage Minister, was in town today to announce the government's commitment of $12.5 million towards the arts centre.

Part of the funding comes through FedNor, which pitched in $3 million for the proposed cultural hub.

The FedNor funding will go towards installing a solar wall and green roof, a rainwater recovery system and LED lighting throughout the building, the agency said in a news release today.

An artists' conception of what Sudbury's Place des Arts could be. The federal government today committed $12.5 million to the project, expected to begin in 2018. (Facebook- Place Des Arts du Grand Sudbury)

Construction on the estimated $30 million building is expected to begin next summer in downtown Sudbury, with the finished facility including a 300-seat performance hall, an art gallery, artists' studios and multi-purpose spaces.

It is also expected to create nine full-time and 17 part-time jobs.

Ontario's provincial government previously committed over $8 million for the project through the ministry of tourism, culture and sport and the NOHFC.

The federal announcement is bittersweet for many in the arts community, including Sudbury MP Paul Lefevbre, as long-time cultural advocate Paulette Gagon, who was part of the driving force behind the Place des Arts, died on Wednesday.