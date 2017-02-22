Two Ministry of Labour work orders have been issued to Rainbow Concrete in Sudbury, Ont., by investigators looking into the Feb. 15 fatal workplace accident.

The driver of a dump truck was killed.

The company is ordered not to place material where it could tip, collapse or fall, says Janet Deline, ministry spokesperson.

She tells CBC News there is also a stop work order in place, but that is connected to the specific ministry order, not the entire work site.

Rainbow Concrete is also required to hand over documentation specific to the investigation.

The Ministry of Labour has up to one year to determine if charges will be laid under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Details about the victim have not been released.