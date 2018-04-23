A Sudbury company has been fined after a worker was critically injured a little over a year ago when a heavy cabinet fell of him.

The Ministry of Labour issued a $30,000 fine to Rematech Industries on Monday, after the company pleaded guilty to failing as an employer to protect the worker, under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Sudbury court heard how on December 5, 2016 Rematech was called to Vale's Stobie Mine on Frood Road to change out a conveyor belt.

Rematech provides field services for installing and maintaining conveyor systems.

In the process of installing a new belt, the steel floor grating that was anchoring the winch gave way, knocking over the steel cabinet onto a worker. A winch cable is needed to pull the new conveyor belt onto the conveyor.

Court heard that the cabinet was almost 2.1 metres and weighed 136 kilograms.

The worker was taken to hospital and treated for critical injuries.

In a news release, the Ministry of Labour said the company should have taken the reasonable precaution of ensuring that the proper procedure was followed by the workers, and that the winch was properly secured to an adequate anchor to avoid endangering a worker.

The Ministry of Labour also stated during the proceedings that the injury was not reported by Rematech to the ministry, within three days of the accident, which is required by law.