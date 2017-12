One person is displaced after a house fire in Levack, Ont.

Crews from Greater Sudbury Fire Services were called to a mobile home on Nickel Street Wednesday afternoon.

One person had to be rescued.

Fire services say the home was destroyed, with an estimated loss of $75,000.

According to the platoon chief on duty, Chris Stokes, the tenant was attempting to thaw frozen water pipes with a torch when the fire started.

No one was injured.