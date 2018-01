One person is displaced after a fire destroyed a mobile home Sunday night in Azilda.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services was called around 8:30 p.m. New Year's Eve to the trailer on Seguin Road.

Platoon Chief George Lalonde told CBC news the fire caused a total loss of $250,000.

He says the trailer's occupant was not at home at the time of the fire, but is now displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Lalonde says they do not believe it is suspicious.