The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says two men from eastern Ontario have pleaded guilty and fined for hunting violations.

The case was heard last month. Court heard two Spencerville men were fined after a moose was shot near Foleyet last October.

Steven Hopkins and Barrie Crawford were hunting on the Warren Carty Road near Foleyet when they saw a bull moose walking on the road.

Court heard Hopkins got out of the vehicle and while standing on the road in front of the vehicle, fired two shots down the road at the moose in the direction of a blind corner.

The ministry says Crawford, who was driving a the time, attached his game seal to the moose.

Hopkins pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for unlawfully discharging a firearm on a travelled roadway.

Crawford also pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for unlawfully possessing an illegally killed bull moose.