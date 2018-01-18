A North Bay woman has been fined $1,000 for committing an offence under the Public Lands Act.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says Patricia O'Donnell pleaded guilty and was fined for camping at a location on Crown land for more than three weeks.
In the summer of 2017, a conservation officer investigated complaints of people camping for an extended period of time.
The MNRF says the officer determined that O'Donnell camped at the access point to Cassells Lake on Lowell Lake Road near Temagami from June 27 to Aug. 8.
It adds there was a large sign at the site advising users of the 21 day rule.
The case was heard in Haileybury on Jan. 11.
