The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says two Timmins area men have been fined for trespassing.

The ministry says the men were fishing in August at the Wawaitin Falls Dam, along the Mattagami River.

The pair possessed a combined total of five walleye on a stringer. The ministry says they didn't have permission to be on the property, which is owned by Ontario Power Generation.

The ministry says the men admitted they knew they were trespassing and also said signs had been posted prohibiting trespassing.

Kevin Wilson of South Porcupine pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 for trespassing for the purpose of fishing and was also convicted for not carrying his fishing licence.

Renald Lemieux of Timmins pleaded guilty and was fined $500 for trespassing for the purpose of fishing.

The case was heard in Timmins last Thursday.