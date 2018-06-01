The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a recent compliance blitz resulted in 28 charges being laid as well as 48 warnings issued.

The inspections took place over the May long weekend in the Timmins area.

The ministry says between May 18 and 21, conservation officers conducted compliance checks on 540 people. The focus was hunting safety as well as compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act and the Ontario Fishery Regulations.

Charges and warnings were issued for a number of infractions, including possession of more than the legal limit of fish, fishing in a fish sanctuary, fishing without a licence and having open liquor in a public place.