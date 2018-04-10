

A 56-year-old Sault Ste Marie man is seeking $6.5 million in compensation after an altercation with police in 2016.

According to a statement of claim, Tim Mitchell is claiming false arrest, assault, malicious prosecution, and breach of public duty.

The lawsuit stems from an incident on March 26, 2016, when Sault Ste. Marie police were called to Mitchell's residence.

According to a decision by Justice John Condon in February, one of the officers who arrived at Mitchell's house was Const.Matthew Keating, who believed Mitchell had been drinking, which was a breach of his recognizance.

His first words were to ask Mitchell to stand, which he did, and Keating allegedly grabbed his arm and arrested Mitchell.

During the arrest, Mitchell claims Keating pushed him onto the couch, where he struggled, slightly intoxicated and disoriented by the speed of the arrest, but the officer got on top of him and seconds later punched Mitchell in the torso. Mitchell was then handcuffed.

The claim also states that Const. Keating allegedly taunted Mitchell and handled him roughly in transferring him to a cell.

Mitchell was taken to hospital after showing medical distress but doctors did not diagnose any rib fractures. He was remanded into custody, then later charged with obstruction of justice and breach of recognizance.

The next day he went back to hospital where at least two broken ribs were noted along with a punctured lung.

Soon after, Mitchell developed much more serious complications including septic shock, and was in a coma for nine months.

He claims to suffer from long-term health problems including memory loss, fatigue, a hernia, anxiety and insomnia. His family is claiming psychological harm and the loss of the close relationship they once shared with Mitchell.

Earlier this year, Mitchell went to trial on charges of obstruction of justice and breach of recognizance.

In his ruling, Condon not only dismissed the charges, he determined that police used excessive and unlawful force in Mitchell's case.

The judge also ruled they denied his charter rights by not informing him that he could contact a lawyer.

But a Special Investigations Unit investigation did not find any evidence of excessive use of force.

Mitchell said he remains a target for police harassment, and says he is repeatedly and unlawfully stopped by police while driving.

Mitchell's lawyers said no statement of defence has been filed yet.​